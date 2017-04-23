Analysts Set Expectations for Panera Bread Co’s Q1 2017 Earnings (PNRA)

Panera Bread Co (NASDAQ:PNRA) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Panera Bread in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Panera Bread’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q3 2017 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. Panera Bread had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The firm earned $727.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panera Bread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Panera Bread in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Panera Bread from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Panera Bread from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Panera Bread from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.87.

Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) opened at 314.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.61 and a 200-day moving average of $224.43. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.31. Panera Bread has a one year low of $185.69 and a one year high of $316.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNRA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Panera Bread during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,996,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Panera Bread by 18.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,907,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,378,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Panera Bread by 363.9% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 354,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,977,000 after buying an additional 277,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Panera Bread during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,169,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panera Bread during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,719,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Panera Bread

Panera Bread Company is a food service company. The Company is a national bakery-cafe concept. As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 2,036 own and franchise-operated bakery-cafe locations in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario, Canada. It operates through three segments: Company bakery-cafe operations, franchise operations, and fresh dough and other product operations.

