Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cortex Business Solutions Inc’s Q3 2017 Earnings (CBX)

Cortex Business Solutions Inc (CVE:CBX) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Cortex Business Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday. Beacon Securities analyst G. Leung anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Cortex Business Solutions’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

About Cortex Business Solutions

Cortex Business Solutions Inc (Cortex) is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the business of e-commerce products and services that streamlines procurement and supply chain processes for its customers in both Canada and the United States. The Company offers an online network that helps companies connect and interact with each other to transmit documents to manage their businesses through the augmented exchange of documents.

