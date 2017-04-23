Century Communities, Inc (NYSE:CCS) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research report issued on Tuesday. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q4 2017 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business earned $292.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analysts Issue Forecasts for Century Communities, Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (CCS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/23/analysts-issue-forecasts-for-century-communities-incs-q1-2017-earnings-ccs.html.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCS. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) opened at 26.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $22.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. Century Communities has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $27.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Northpointe Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 76.6% in the third quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 277,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 120,206 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 14.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 25.0% in the third quarter. DIAM Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.