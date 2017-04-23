Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Shares Up -0.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) shares shot up 0.5% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $263.40 and last traded at $259.22, with a volume of 670,044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.62.

The business services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.27. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 54.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $185.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

In other news, EVP Bryan A. Pearson sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.32, for a total transaction of $853,254.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger H. Ballou sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.71, for a total transaction of $146,260.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 477,600 shares of company stock worth $108,498,272 and have sold 6,882 shares worth $1,685,575. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 445.1% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 89,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after buying an additional 73,212 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 15.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 31.1% in the first quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.78 and a 200 day moving average of $229.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 1.65.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

