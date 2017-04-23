Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. The company earned $335.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. Allegiant Travel Company had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 54.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegiant Travel Company to post $10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12.48 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) opened at 162.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.33 and its 200-day moving average is $162.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of -0.20. Allegiant Travel Company has a 52-week low of $121.70 and a 52-week high of $182.25.

In other Allegiant Travel Company news, EVP Jude Bricker sold 4,421 shares of Allegiant Travel Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $701,480.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,353.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 580 shares of Allegiant Travel Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $93,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALGT. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Allegiant Travel Company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel Company from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen and Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel Company from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.25.

About Allegiant Travel Company

Allegiant Travel Company is a leisure travel company. The Company is focused on providing travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. It also provides air transportation under fixed fee flying arrangements. The Company’s products and services include scheduled service air transportation, air-related ancillary products and services, third-party ancillary products and services and fixed fee contract air transportation.

