Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business earned $796 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.11 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post $-1.00 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.09 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) opened at 17.10 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $1.86 billion. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68.

ATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America Corp downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated is a manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components. The Company operates through two business segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC), and Flat Rolled Products (FRP). The HPMC segment produces, converts and distributes a range of materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, zirconium and related alloys, including hafnium and niobium, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components and machined parts.

