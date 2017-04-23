Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday. Desjardins analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays PLC reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/23/agnico-eagle-mines-ltd-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-13-per-share-desjardins-forecasts-aem.html.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) opened at 46.01 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73 and a beta of -0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $499.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.55 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.2% in the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 22,132 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.8% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 117,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at $3,601,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 818,654 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,282,000 after buying an additional 55,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is a gold producer with mining operations in northwestern Quebec, northern Mexico, northern Finland and Nunavut and exploration activities in Canada, Europe, Latin America and the United States. The Company operates through three business units. The Northern Business consists of its operations in Canada and Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.