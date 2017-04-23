3M Co (NYSE:MMM) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 16.77%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 3M to post $8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9.39 EPS for the next fiscal year.

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) opened at 191.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.23. The stock has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.04. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $163.17 and a 12 month high of $193.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “3M Co (MMM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/23/3m-co-mmm-set-to-announce-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

In other news, insider Hak Cheol Shin sold 47,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $8,405,326.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,898.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul A. Keel sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.24, for a total value of $1,529,665.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,885. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $201.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on 3M from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vetr raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.19 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $176.00 price target on 3M and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.38.

About 3M

3M Company is a technology company. It operates through five segments. The Industrial segment serves a range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. The Safety and Graphics segment serves a range of markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.