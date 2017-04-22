Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nordson Co. (NDSN) to Hold

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Nordson Corporation is one of the world’s leading producers of precision dispensing equipment that applies adhesives, sealants and coatings to a broad range of consumer and industrial products during manufacturing operations. The company also manufactures technology-based systems for curing and surface treatment processes. Headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, Nordson has more than three thousand eight hundrednemployees worldwide, and direct operations and sales support offices in thirty countries.ntainers. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on NDSN. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Nordson from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) opened at 121.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.96 and its 200-day moving average is $112.62. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.26. Nordson has a one year low of $74.49 and a one year high of $127.50.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $407 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.78 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson will post $5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordson news, insider John J. Keane sold 23,600 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.88, for a total value of $2,923,568.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,933.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its position in Nordson by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Nordson by 12.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

