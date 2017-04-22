Zacks Investment Research Lowers KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A (KCG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A (NYSE:KCG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “KCG Holdings, Inc. is a securities firm. It operates in three segments: Market Making, Global Execution Services and Corporate and Other. The company offers investors a range of services which designed to address trading needs across asset classes, product types and time zones. KCG Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A (NYSE:KCG) opened at 19.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.63. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A (NYSE:KCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter worth $8,204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,598,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,932,000 after buying an additional 603,419 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A during the fourth quarter worth $5,611,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A during the third quarter worth $2,244,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A during the first quarter worth $2,372,000.

KCG Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is an independent securities company offering investors a range of services designed to address trading needs across asset classes, product types and time zones. The Company combines technology with client service across market making, agency execution and venues.

