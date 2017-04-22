West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) opened at 58.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

In related news, Director Gerald Miller sold 1,000 shares of West Fraser Timber Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.65, for a total value of C$57,650.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. from C$57.75 to C$58.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber Co. from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. West Fraser Timber Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.04.

West Fraser Timber Co. Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which produces lumber (spruce-pine-fir (SPF) and southern yellow pine (SYP)), panels (plywood, medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and laminated veneer lumber (LVL)), pulp (northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp (BCTMP)), newsprint, wood chips and energy.

