Vipera Plc (VIP) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vipera Plc (LON:VIP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th.

Vipera Plc (LON:VIP) opened at 5.125 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.94. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 13.25 million. Vipera Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.01 and a 12-month high of GBX 6.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vipera Plc in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective on shares of Vipera Plc in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Vipera Plc Company Profile

Vipera Plc is a mobile financial-services provider working with a customer base of financial institutions. The Company develops, builds and deploys mobile software that enable mobile access to personal financial services and offers multi-channel mobility solutions for a range of banking, card management and other functionality ready for deployment by financial institutions, primarily banks.

