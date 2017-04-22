Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Valero Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst C. Goldman now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company earned $20.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Valero Energy Co. (VLO) to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/valero-energy-co-vlo-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-0-58-per-share-jefferies-group-forecasts.html.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VLO. Vetr upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.36 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Valero Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) opened at 65.23 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $71.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day moving average is $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Valero Energy by 190.3% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total transaction of $66,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 39,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $2,650,017.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,722,979.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.