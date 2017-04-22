UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage currently has a $187.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous target price of $183.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.23.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) opened at 171.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.30 and its 200 day moving average is $157.70. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $128.53 and a 12 month high of $172.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.20. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post $9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $813,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,264,607.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $1,616,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,921,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,618,160.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,148 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,049. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,658,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,530,177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $391,839,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,601,975 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,138,090,000 after buying an additional 2,306,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $354,206,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

