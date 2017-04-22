United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 214,627 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the March 15th total of 186,830 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,682 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Financial Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Community Financial Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) opened at 8.48 on Friday. United Community Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $421.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.

United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. United Community Financial Corp had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm earned $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that United Community Financial Corp will post $0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,744.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Schiraldi bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,891.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCFC. Allianz Asset Management AG acquired a new position in United Community Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in United Community Financial Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in United Community Financial Corp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in United Community Financial Corp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,965,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,510,000 after buying an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in United Community Financial Corp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 31,454 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Financial Corp Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. is financial services holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Home Savings, HSB Insurance, LLC and HSB Capital, LLC. Home Savings is a state charted bank. HSB Insurance, LLC is an insurance agency that offers a range of insurance products for business and residential customers, which include, auto, homeowners, life-health, commercial, surety bonds and aviation.

