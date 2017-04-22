Ultratech, Inc. (UTEK) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Ultratech, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTEK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $29.98 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 76,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business earned $57.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.97 million. Ultratech had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

UTEK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultratech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark Co. downgraded Ultratech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.64 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ultratech in a report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTEK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Ultratech by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultratech during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ultratech by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultratech during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultratech during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $808.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68.

About Ultratech

Ultratech, Inc (Ultratech) develops, manufactures and markets photolithography, laser thermal processing and inspection equipment. The Company operates through the manufacture and distribution of capital equipment to manufacturers of integrated circuits and nanotechnology components segment. The Company serves manufacturers of semiconductor devices, including packaging processes and various nanotechnology components such as laser diodes, high-brightness light emitting diodes (HBLEDs) and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS), as well as atomic layer deposition systems (ALD) for customers located throughout the world.

