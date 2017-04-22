Traders Sell QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) on Strength After Analyst Downgrade

Investors sold shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) on strength during trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $75.00. $202.62 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $254.47 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.85 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, QUALCOMM had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. QUALCOMM traded up $0.05 for the day and closed at $52.66

QCOM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.98.

In other news, EVP Cristiano R. Amon bought 18,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.13 per share, with a total value of $999,640.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Vinciquerra bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.99 per share, with a total value of $53,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,161.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aetna Inc. PA purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,411,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 402,062 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,214,000 after buying an additional 217,276 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 176,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 19.4% in the third quarter. Ray Gerald L & Associates Ltd. now owns 43,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The wireless technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.29. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm earned $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post $4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 64.63%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

