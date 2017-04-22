Traders Purchase Large Volume of Yahoo! Put Options (YHOO)

Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 328 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 486% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options.

In other Yahoo! news, CRO Lisa Utzschneider sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $31,773.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 573,851 shares in the company, valued at $26,695,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,577 shares of company stock valued at $114,928 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Yahoo! by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 215,656 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $9,295,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yahoo! by 12.1% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,116,786 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $48,134,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yahoo! by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,897,506 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $167,983,000 after buying an additional 115,257 shares during the period. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yahoo! by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470,762 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $63,390,000 after buying an additional 46,284 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Yahoo! by 2.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 87,820 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Yahoo! in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 target price on Yahoo! and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yahoo! from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Yahoo! in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Vetr cut Yahoo! from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.02 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.15.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) opened at 47.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22. Yahoo! has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The company’s market cap is $45.45 billion.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The digital content provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.32 million. Yahoo! had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yahoo! will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Purchase Large Volume of Yahoo! Put Options (YHOO)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/traders-purchase-large-volume-of-yahoo-put-options-yhoo.html.

Yahoo! Company Profile

Yahoo! Inc (Yahoo), along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in digital information discovery. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company focuses on informing, connecting and entertaining its users with its search (Yahoo search), communications, including Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Messenger, and digital content products, including Tumblr, and its four verticals, such as Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Lifestyle.

Receive News & Ratings for Yahoo! Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yahoo! Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.