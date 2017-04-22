Terex Co. (TEX) Short Interest Update

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,277,284 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 3,587,338 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,562,894 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) opened at 32.45 on Friday. Terex has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $33.87. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.44 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.83.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.12. Terex had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $974.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $38.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

In other news, SVP Kevin Bradley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $467,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,226.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Chris Andersen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 472 shares of company stock valued at $14,999 and sold 60,215 shares valued at $1,880,330. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the third quarter worth $132,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Terex by 47.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Terex by 6.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a manufacturer of lifting and material processing products and services that deliver lifecycle solutions. The Company has three business segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes and Materials Processing (MP). It delivers lifecycle solutions to a range of industries, including the construction, infrastructure, manufacturing, shipping, utility, quarrying and mining industries.

