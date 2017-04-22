Teck Resources Ltd (TCK.B) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TCK.B) (NYSE:TCK) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, April 24th.

TCK.B has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Teck Resources to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. FBR & Co increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.13.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

