TCF Financial Co. (TCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm earned $327.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.03 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 15.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TCF Financial to post $1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCB) opened at 17.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.14. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Barry N. Winslow sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,505.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCB. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. FBR & Co decreased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.59.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is TCF National Bank (TCF Bank). The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking and Enterprise Services. Consumer Banking comprises all of the Company’s consumer-facing businesses.

