TCF Financial Co. (TCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, April 24th.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.03 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect TCF Financial to post $1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.42 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCB) opened at 17.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $20.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other TCF Financial news, Director Barry N. Winslow sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $105,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,505.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TCB. Wells Fargo & Co raised TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. FBR & Co decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.59.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is TCF National Bank (TCF Bank). The Company operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking and Enterprise Services. Consumer Banking comprises all of the Company’s consumer-facing businesses.

