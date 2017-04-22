T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) Expected to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Miller anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.99.

Shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) opened at 64.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.67. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $65.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The firm earned $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,856,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,602,038,000 after buying an additional 5,160,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,279,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in T-Mobile US by 10.0% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,735,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $267,957,000 after buying an additional 520,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in T-Mobile US by 18.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,116,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,050,000 after buying an additional 793,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,737,118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $214,921,000 after buying an additional 1,888,141 shares in the last quarter. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $6,417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,917,314.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

