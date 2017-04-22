Sussex Bancorp (SBBX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, April 24th.
Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Sussex Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm earned $8.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. On average, analysts expect Sussex Bancorp to post $1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.71 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Sussex Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) opened at 24.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.40. Sussex Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sussex Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.
About Sussex Bancorp
Sussex Bancorp is a bank holding company for Sussex Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary business is the ownership and supervision of the Bank. The Company has two business segments: banking and financial services, and insurance services. The Company, through the Bank, conducts a traditional commercial banking business, and offer services, including personal and business checking accounts and time deposits, money market accounts and savings accounts.
Receive News & Ratings for Sussex Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sussex Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.