SunTrust Banks Weighs in on The Ensign Group, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for The Ensign Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Fleming anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/suntrust-banks-weighs-in-on-the-ensign-group-inc-s-q1-2017-earnings-ensg.html.

Shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) opened at 18.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $433.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.14 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.02%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 62,038 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 807,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after buying an additional 38,725 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,898,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Barry Port sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $70,416.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,873.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc, through its operating subsidiaries, provides healthcare services across the post-acute care continuum, as well as other ancillary businesses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.