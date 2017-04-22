SunTrust Banks Weighs in on The Ensign Group, Inc.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (ENSG)

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for The Ensign Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Fleming anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.49 EPS.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.
Shares of The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) opened at 18.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $23.86.
The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $433.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.14 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.02%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after buying an additional 62,038 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 807,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after buying an additional 38,725 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,898,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
In other The Ensign Group news, VP Barry Port sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $70,416.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,873.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.71%.
About The Ensign Group
The Ensign Group, Inc, through its operating subsidiaries, provides healthcare services across the post-acute care continuum, as well as other ancillary businesses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.
