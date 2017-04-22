SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Bristol-Myers Squibb Co’s Q1 2017 Earnings (BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report issued on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2017 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Vetr downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.28 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) opened at 53.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $77.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,241 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 437% compared to the average volume of 603 call options.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 58.87%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 92,405 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $5,268,933.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 488,063 shares in the company, valued at $27,829,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.77 per share, with a total value of $681,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,690,203. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $1,316,815,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $770,318,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 46,977,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,013,000 after buying an additional 2,517,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,670,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,954,652,000 after buying an additional 2,470,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 428.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,896,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,379,000 after buying an additional 2,347,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

