SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.43, but opened at $10.01. SunCoke Energy shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 671,726 shares traded.

The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

In other news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Fund (Cayman sold 52,438 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 665,868 shares of company stock worth $6,701,121 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after buying an additional 555,689 shares in the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $5,903,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 714,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after buying an additional 511,718 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 8,134,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,239,000 after buying an additional 506,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 70.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 934,268 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.94 million, a PE ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/suncoke-energy-inc-sxc-shares-gap-up-on-better-than-expected-earnings.html.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of coke in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. The Domestic Coke segment consists of its Jewell Coke Company, L.P. (Jewell), Indiana Harbor Coke Company (Indiana Harbor), Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City) and Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown) cokemaking and heat recovery operations.

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.