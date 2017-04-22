Store Capital Corp (STOR) Short Interest Update

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,106,116 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the March 15th total of 4,610,518 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,571,237 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 5,550 shares of Store Capital Corp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $124,986.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,359.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Franklin Hipp purchased 4,000 shares of Store Capital Corp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $91,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,918 shares in the company, valued at $228,014.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 30,590 shares of company stock worth $693,768 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Store Capital Corp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in Store Capital Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Store Capital Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Store Capital Corp by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Store Capital Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STOR. BMO Capital Markets set a $28.00 price target on Store Capital Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Store Capital Corp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services set a $28.00 price target on Store Capital Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Store Capital Corp in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) opened at 25.13 on Friday. Store Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.98.

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company earned $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.22 million. Store Capital Corp had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Store Capital Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.21%.

Store Capital Corp Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of single tenant operational real estate (STORE) properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio that consisted of investments in 1,660 property locations operated by 360 customers across 48 states.

