Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $128.48, but opened at $132.71. Stanley Black & Decker shares last traded at $137.56, with a volume of 2,897,151 shares.

The industrial products company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.46%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nomura assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

In other news, SVP Ben S. Sihota sold 2,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $326,706.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,170.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,016 shares of company stock worth $14,037,567 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 689.6% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.12 and its 200-day moving average is $123.27.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions, such as automatic doors and commercial locking systems, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

