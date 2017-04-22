Sprue Aegis PLC (LON:SPRP) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of Sprue Aegis PLC (LON:SPRP) opened at 210.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 186.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.41. The firm’s market cap is GBX 96.29 million. Sprue Aegis PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 115.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 210.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from Sprue Aegis PLC’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.01%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sprue Aegis PLC (SPRP) to Release Earnings on Monday” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/sprue-aegis-plc-sprp-to-release-earnings-on-monday.html.

Sprue Aegis PLC Company Profile

Sprue Aegis plc (Sprue) is engaged in the business of design, sale and marketing of smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors and accessories. The Company also operates its own CO sensor manufacturing facility in Canada. The Company is also a provider of home safety products. The Company’s principal products include smoke alarms and CO alarms and accessories.

