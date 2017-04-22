Southern Co (SO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2017 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Southern in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Southern had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company earned $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.50 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) opened at 49.98 on Thursday. Southern has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $49.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Southern by 151.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,854,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,710,000 after buying an additional 8,354,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $387,991,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,455,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,455,000 after buying an additional 2,934,616 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Southern by 20.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,220,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,918,000 after buying an additional 2,099,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,432,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,220,000 after buying an additional 2,045,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $109,885.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,204.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stan W. Connally sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $813,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.27%.

About Southern

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

