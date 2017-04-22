Sohu.com Inc (SOHU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, April 24th. Sohu.com has set its Q1 guidance at ($1.80)-($1.55) EPS.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by $0.29. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The business earned $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sohu.com to post $-5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3.40 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU) opened at 40.83 on Friday. Sohu.com Inc has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79. The company’s market capitalization is $1.58 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on SOHU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sohu.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sohu.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.65.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Inc (Sohu) is an online media, search and game service company, which is engaged in providing online products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company operates through three segments: the Sohu segment; the Sogou segment, and the Changyou segment.

