Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, April 24th.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter. Smith Micro Software had a negative return on equity of 84.44% and a negative net margin of 38.16%. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $-0.3100 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0.3100 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) opened at 0.8285 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47. Smith Micro Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company’s market capitalization is $10.18 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/smith-micro-software-inc-smsi-to-release-earnings-on-monday.html.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc is a provider of software solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Wireless and Graphics. The Company offers multi-platform, modular solutions organized into three product families, including NetWise, CommSuite and QuickLink. For mobile network operators, NetWise helps reduce cellular congestion and optimize data traffic across third-generation (3G), fourth-generation (4G) and wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) networks.

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.