Short Interest in Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Drops By 34.9%

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,782,618 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 5,810,010 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,875,136 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,035,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,550,000 after buying an additional 531,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 28.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,473,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,360,000 after buying an additional 995,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,400,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,781,000 after buying an additional 42,041 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,839,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,794,000 after buying an additional 497,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,823,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,521,000 after buying an additional 83,186 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) opened at 20.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post $0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 409.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. FBR & Co started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust. Physicians Realty L.P. is the operating partnership of the Trust. The Trust and its operating partnership are engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems.

