Short Interest in Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Decreases By 36.6%

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,772 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the March 15th total of 6,362,376 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,289,696 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider James M. Taylor, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $105,850.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 189,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,034.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven F. Siegel sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $145,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $118,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $170,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) opened at 21.62 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $324 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.05 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.60%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group will post $0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

BRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays PLC dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Brixmor Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

