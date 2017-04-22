Short Interest in BancFirst Co. (BANF) Decreases By 14.1%

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 147,598 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the March 15th total of 171,784 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,816 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 26th.

Shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) opened at 98.80 on Friday. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.54 and a 200 day moving average of $87.27.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. BancFirst had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm earned $82.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.46 million. Analysts predict that BancFirst will post $4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 34.23%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Norick sold 7,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $654,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis L. Brand sold 1,250 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.61, for a total transaction of $119,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,001.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,637 in the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at $10,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its operating activities through its principal subsidiary, BancFirst (the Bank), a state-chartered bank. It has four business units, which include metropolitan banks, community banks, other financial services, and executive, operations and support.

