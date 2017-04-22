Short Interest in AveXis Inc (AVXS) Drops By 8.7%

AveXis Inc (NASDAQ:AVXS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,108,138 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 5,597,606 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 660,077 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AveXis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of AveXis in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of AveXis in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on shares of AveXis from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their price target on shares of AveXis from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) opened at 76.76 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $2.13 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.46 and a 200 day moving average of $59.33. AveXis has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AveXis will post ($4.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AveXis news, VP Sukumar Nagendran sold 1,781 shares of AveXis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $135,587.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,587.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of AveXis by 9.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in AveXis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,901,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AveXis during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Opus Point Partners Management LLC bought a new position in AveXis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in AveXis by 602.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 52,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 45,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

AveXis Company Profile

AveXis, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company operates through the developing and commercializing gene therapy treatments for patients suffering from neurological genetic diseases segment. The Company’s product candidate, AVXS-101, is its gene therapy product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) Type 1, which is a genetic disorder characterized by motor neuron loss and associated muscle deterioration.

