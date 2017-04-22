Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for Shire PLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.40 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Shire PLC’s Q2 2017 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $3.89 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. Shire PLC had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Shire PLC’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/shire-plc-to-post-q1-2017-earnings-of-3-40-per-share-suntrust-banks-forecasts-shpg.html.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHPG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Shire PLC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.70.

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) opened at 171.94 on Friday. Shire PLC has a 52 week low of $161.09 and a 52 week high of $209.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.44 and a 200-day moving average of $175.39. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.44 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.771 dividend. This is a positive change from Shire PLC’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Shire PLC’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHPG. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shire PLC during the first quarter worth $101,000. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire PLC during the third quarter worth $123,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire PLC during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shire PLC by 12.3% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shire PLC by 14.2% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

Shire PLC Company Profile

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

