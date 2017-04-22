Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company earned $184.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 123.07% and a negative net margin of 225.04%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/seaport-global-securities-research-analysts-decrease-earnings-estimates-for-laredo-petroleum-inc-lpi.html.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LPI. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, February 17th. KLR Group raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, FBR & Co decreased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) opened at 12.86 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company’s market cap is $3.06 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,664,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,073,000 after buying an additional 946,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,992,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,592,000 after buying an additional 65,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,807,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,018,000 after buying an additional 39,699 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 281.9% in the third quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,521,000 after buying an additional 1,460,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,204,000.

In related news, Director Peter Kagan sold 163,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $2,340,388.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,006 shares in the company, valued at $975,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Curth sold 43,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $631,590.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,682.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc (Laredo) is an independent energy company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties, and the transportation of oil and natural gas from such properties primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It operates through two segments: Exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties, and Midstream and marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.