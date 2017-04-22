Scholastic Corp (SCHL) Short Interest Down 0.7% in March

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,089,513 shares, a drop of 0.7% from the March 15th total of 1,096,710 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,966 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

In related news, EVP Andrews S. Hedden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith Newman sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $84,556.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at $932,736.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,022 in the last quarter. Insiders own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Scholastic Corp by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,920,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after buying an additional 160,495 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Scholastic Corp by 6.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after buying an additional 72,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in Scholastic Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 676,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,608,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in Scholastic Corp by 1.6% in the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 655,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Scholastic Corp by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after buying an additional 88,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) opened at 43.75 on Friday. Scholastic Corp has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. The company earned $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368 million. Scholastic Corp had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scholastic Corp will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Scholastic Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Scholastic Corp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Scholastic Corp

Scholastic Corporation is a publisher and distributor of children’s books, a provider of print and digital instructional materials for pre-kindergarten (pre-K) to grade 12, and a producer of educational and entertaining children’s media. The Company operates through three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education and International.

