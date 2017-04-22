Sanmina Corp (SANM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. Sanmina Corp has set its Q2 guidance at $0.67-0.72 EPS.

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sanmina Corp had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 3.08%. Sanmina Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sanmina Corp to post $2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) opened at 38.60 on Friday. Sanmina Corp has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Sanmina Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

In other news, VP Robert K. Eulau sold 86,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $3,436,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 236,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,379,242.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert K. Eulau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $399,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 191,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,643,216.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,335 shares of company stock valued at $16,091,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina Corp

Sanmina Corporation is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. The Company provides its offerings primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in various industries, including communications networks, storage, industrial, defense and aerospace, medical and energy.

