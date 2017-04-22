Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) opened at 35.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 10,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $370,370.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,602 shares of company stock valued at $438,285. Corporate insiders own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc is an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Through its Rush Truck Centers, it offers services, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products.

