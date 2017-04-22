Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will be announcing its earnings results on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) opened at 35.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $36.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/22/rush-enterprises-inc-rusha-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $32,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,602 shares of company stock worth $438,285 over the last three months. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc is an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Through its Rush Truck Centers, it offers services, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.