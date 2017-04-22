Research Analysts Set Expectations for PNM Resources Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (PNM)

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of PNM Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PNM. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Williams Capital cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted their target price on shares of PNM Resources to $36.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.19.

Shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) opened at 37.75 on Thursday. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.29.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 7.14%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%.

In other PNM Resources news, CFO Charles N. Eldred sold 4,000 shares of PNM Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $145,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 7.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 6,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 4.3% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 10,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc (PNMR) is an investor-owned holding company with approximately two regulated utilities providing electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. PNMR’s electric utilities are Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP). It operates in three segments: PNM, TNMP, and Corporate and Other.

