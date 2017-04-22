Research Analysts Set Expectations for FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q1 2017 Earnings (FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Crowdell expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr downgraded shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.25 target price on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.66.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) opened at 30.61 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. The company’s market capitalization is $13.54 billion.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. FirstEnergy Corp. had a positive return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business earned $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 914.0% in the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 3,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 51,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 430.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. FirstEnergy Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.70%.

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

