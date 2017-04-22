Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for American Electric Power Company Inc’s Q1 2017 Earnings (AEP)

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group lowered their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for American Electric Power Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Crowdell now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. American Electric Power Company had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEP. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of American Electric Power Company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on American Electric Power Company from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power Company in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on American Electric Power Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.90.

Shares of American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) opened at 67.86 on Friday. American Electric Power Company has a 1-year low of $57.89 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.65.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 1,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $86,592.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company by 9.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 505,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,489,000 after buying an additional 44,092 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 122,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company by 16.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 65,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company by 2,533.9% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 32,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc (AEP) is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries. The service areas of the Company’s public utility subsidiaries cover the states of Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.

