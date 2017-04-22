Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Company Lifted by Analyst (SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group upped their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst Z. Parham now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy Company’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $684 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.55 million. Southwestern Energy Company had a negative net margin of 187.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. Southwestern Energy Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SWN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Southwestern Energy Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy Company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays PLC raised shares of Southwestern Energy Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy Company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.46.

Shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) opened at 7.44 on Friday. Southwestern Energy Company has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. The firm’s market cap is $3.66 billion. Southwestern Energy Company also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,056 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 421% compared to the typical volume of 395 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy Company by 23.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 30,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy Company by 58.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 270,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy Company during the third quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 65,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy Company

Southwestern Energy Company is an energy company engaged in natural gas and oil exploration, development and production. The Company operates through two segments: Exploration and Production (E&P) and Midstream Services. Its operations in northeast Pennsylvania are primarily focused on the unconventional natural gas reservoir known as the Marcellus Shale.

