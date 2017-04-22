Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Regal Entertainment Group Lifted by Analyst (RGC)

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Regal Entertainment Group’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.85 million. Regal Entertainment Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

RGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.75 target price on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $26.00 target price on Regal Entertainment Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark Co. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Regal Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG lowered Regal Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regal Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE:RGC) opened at 22.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.12. Regal Entertainment Group has a one year low of $19.35 and a one year high of $24.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 310.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 36,579 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 261,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 385,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital One National Association increased its position in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Entertainment Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 275,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gregory W. Dunn sold 26,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $577,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,201.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter B. Brandow sold 20,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $455,242.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regal Entertainment Group

Regal Entertainment Group is an operator of theatre circuits in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 7,267 screens in 561 theatres in 42 states along with Guam, Saipan, American Samoa and the District of Columbia. The Company manages its business under theatre exhibition operations segment.

