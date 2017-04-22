Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for NiSource Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for NiSource in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst P. Ridzon now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

Shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) opened at 24.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.29. NiSource has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $26.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 76.09%.

In other news, VP Joseph W. Mulpas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,889 shares in the company, valued at $882,055.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $558,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,526,152.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NiSource by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 479,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after buying an additional 43,464 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of NiSource by 4.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 285,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 27,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

