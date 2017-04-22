Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX) Boosted by Analyst

Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group upped their Q1 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report issued on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Hsu now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Newfield Exploration’s FY2017 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm earned $415 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.74 million. Newfield Exploration had a negative net margin of 134.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFX. Canaccord Genuity set a $50.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America Corp lowered shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newfield Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.12.

Shares of Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) opened at 34.87 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is $6.88 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average of $40.22. Newfield Exploration has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

In related news, Director James Kent Wells acquired 3,000 shares of Newfield Exploration stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $427,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lee K. Boothby sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $331,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,817 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,570.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newfield Exploration by 51.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newfield Exploration

Newfield Exploration Company is an independent exploration and production company. It is engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operating segments are the United States and China. Its the United States operations are onshore and focus primarily on large scale, liquids resource plays.

